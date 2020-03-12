Coronavirus Outbreak in India: First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reported From Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Nellore, March 12: The first confirmed case of coronavirus was reported from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The patient returned to Nellore from Italy on March 6. The patient was admitted to Government General Hospital in Nellore in the isolation ward after he developed symptoms of cold, fever and sore throat. The youth was admitted to the hospital five days back. His samples were sent to SVIMS, Tirupathi virology lab. Coronavirus in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Surges to 73, Kerala Worst Affected.

According to the Health Ministry. The patient is currently stable, and all his vitals are normal. The Ministry said, “The patient has recovered from symptoms and is keeping good health. He will be discharged after completion of 14 days after retesting the sample again.” All the five people who came in contact with the infected youth were also identified. They were brought under hospital quarantine as per protocol. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

With this, the positive cases for nCoV surged to 74. On Thursday, 14 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported. The numbers released by the Health Ministry also includes confirmed cases of foreign nationals living in India. Kerala is the worst affected state from COVID-19. A total of 17 cases of the deadly virus have been reported from the southern state. Out of the total affected cases reported in India, 17 are foreign nationals. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Indian government on Wednesday announced the suspension of all tourist visas till April 15.