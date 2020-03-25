Coronavirus Outbreak in India: First Two COVID-19 Patients Cured in Maharashtra, Recovery Count Surges to 48

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 25: Though India went under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, there was also some good news on the recoveries front. Out of the 519 coronavirus cases reported so far across the country, 48 patients have been treated successfully. This includes two patients from Maharashtra who tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. They will be discharged from the hospital today. These were the first two cases of the state. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

In Maharashtra, a total of eight coronavirus patients were cured on Tuesday. Two persons were also discharged from the hospital in the union territory of Ladakh after they tested negative. In Haryana, 11 people who had tested positive had been cured. Six in Delhi were treated successfully. The number of recoveries stands at three and four in Karnataka and Kerala respectively. Rajasthan also treated three coronavirus patients successfully. Coronavirus Outbreak: Government Gives Power to Zonal DCs to Take Strict Action Against Landlords Evicting Doctors, Paramedics.

One recovery each was reported in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Besides an increase in the number of recoveries, there was also a small decline in fresh cases. On Tuesday 64 new cases were reported against 99 the previous day. Last night, in a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown that will bring everything except essential services to a halt in India.

Making a case for his decision, PM Narendra Modi said, "India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again." Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order prescribing a nationwide lockdown. All state governments and UTs have been asked to ensure "strict implementation" of the order.