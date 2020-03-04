Coronavirus Outbreak In India: Jammu & Kashmir Identifies 2 Suspected Passengers With COVID19 With Travel History to Italy And South Korea

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, March 4: The Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Information & Public Relation on Wednesday informed that they have identified two passengers with travel history to Italy and South Korea with Coronavius. Following these, both the people were sent shifted to GMC Jammu for quarantine sample testing.

Informing more about the latest update, the Department of Information & Public Relations said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "2 passengers with travel history to Italy/South Korea identified; symptomatic passenger shifted to GMC Jammu for quarantine sample testing, asymptomatic passenger instructed for home quarantine as per protocol." Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Department of Information&Public Relations, Govt of J&K: 2 passengers with travel history to Italy/South Korea identified; symptomatic passenger shifted to GMC Jammu for quarantine sample testing, asymptomatic passenger instructed for home quarantine as per protocol. #Coronavirus https://t.co/K68fX147lf — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

Apart from this, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also informed that they have dedicated 24x7 data control Centres at Srinagar and Jammu to receive information of travelers coming from Coronavirus affected countries. The following action has been taken after the Union Health Ministry issued a health and travel advisory to all the states and Union Territories.

Current Status In India:

As per to the updates from the Union Health Ministry, the overall toll of COVID-19 cases jumped to 28 in India, after 14 Italian nationals who arrived in Delhi tested positive for the virus. All of them have been sent to isolation at the quarantine camp of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Chhawla. Also, the Union government had announced universal screening for all passengers from all international flights at all airports, while cancelled visas for several east Asia countries, Iran and Italy.

Global Death Toll:

Meanwhile, World health officials have said that the mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.4 percent globally, which is higher than previous estimates of about 2 percent. More than 92,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and the number of deaths from the virus has reached 3,110 globally.