Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Mass Held on Weekdays & Sundays Suspended in Delhi Churches Till March 31; Prayers to be Live Streamed on Social Media

New Delhi, March 19: Amid the outbreak of Coronavirus in India, Mass held on weekdays, and Sundays in Churches in Delhi has been suspended till March 31. Father Robinson, Secretary to Archbishop of Delhi told news agency ANI, “Mass held on weekdays, and Sundays have been suspended till March 31 in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic.” Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Centre Withdraws Decision to Grant Rs 4 Lakh to Compensate COVID-19 Victims.

The mass will be live-streamed on social media. Archbishop of Delhi also requested people to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In India, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 169 so far. Meanwhile, three people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation Today at 8 PM on Coronavirus Outbreak in India.

Father Robinson, Delhi Catholic Church: Mass held on weekdays and Sunday's have been suspended till 31 March in wake of the #CoronavirusPandemic. We will live stream Mass on social media. All are requested to stay at their home and pray. pic.twitter.com/6tgyLHLHmC — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, the sample of a 72-year-old man, who returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago and died at a hospital in Punjab's Nawanshahr district after severe chest pain. According to reports, the sample has been tested positive for coronavirus. However, there is no official confirmation. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state, as 47 positive cases have been reported so far. One death was also reported from the state.

To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Haridwar district administration on Wednesday prohibited the participation of people in the daily Ganga Aarti at Har ki Pauri. The daily Aarti at Har Ki Pauri will continue to be held by Ganga Sabha officials, but the participation of public will be prohibited from March 19 to March 31.