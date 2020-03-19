Coronavirus Outbreak: Haridwar District Bars Public Participation in Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri Till March 31

Ganga Aarti at Haridwar (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dehradun, March 19: The Haridwar district administration on Wednesday prohibited the participation of people in the daily Ganga Aarti at Har ki Pauri in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation on March 19, 2020 at 8 PM on Coronavirus Outbreak in India.

The daily Aarti at Har Ki Pauri will continue to be held by Ganga Sabha officials but the participation of public will be prohibited from March 19 to March 31 due to the coronavirus threat, an order issued by District Magistrate C Ravishankar said. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Centre Withdraws Decision to Grant Rs 4 Lakh to Compensate COVID-19 Victims.

District Administration Bars Public From Joining Ganga Aarti

Haridwar district administration prohibits participation of people in daily Ganga Arti at Har ki Pairi in view of #coronavirus outbreak — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2020

However, the Arti will be livestreamed for devotees who can watch it on the Internet, it said.