PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation on March 19, 2020 at 8 PM on Coronavirus Outbreak in India

File image of PM Modi | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PMO)

New Delhi, March 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday, March 19 at 8 pm. In his address, PM Modi will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. The announcement came after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of nCoV. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Kerala Puts 43 Doctors in Isolation Ward After One Doctor Tested Positive With COVID-19.

PMO tweeted, “PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.” In the meeting, which was held on Wednesday evening, PM Modi emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Centre Withdraws Decision to Grant Rs 4 Lakh to Compensate COVID-19 Victims.

India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 151 so far, while three people have also lost their lives - each from Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 42 positive cases. One person also died in the state due to nCoV. In Kerala, 26 positive cases were reported. Coronavirus Outbreak in US: Ohio Governor Announces Polls Will Be Closed on Tuesday Over COVID-19 Pandemic.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as "pandemic" Till now, the death toll has crossed 8,000 across the globe due to the deadly virus. In China alone, over 4,000 people lost their lives. Meanwhile, many countries, including Russia, USA, Italy and Spain have started to seal their borders to avoid the spread of nCoV.