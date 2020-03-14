Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Centre Withdraws Decision to Grant Rs 4 Lakh to Compensate COVID-19 Victims

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Hours after the Centre announced Rs four lakh compensation to the family of people who lost their lives due to coronavirus, it withdrew the decision. In the earlier notification, the government said that it would give Rs four lakh under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the families of people who died due to the deadly virus. It had also fixed the hospitalisation cost of the people who underwent treatment for the virus.

However, hours after, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a modified notification having no mention of Rs four lakh compensation. The government had also withdrawn the announcement to provide assistance to the Covid-19 positive person. The Centre will also not bear the cost of hospitalisation.

Modified Notification:

Attached is a modification of the order quoted in the tweet below, for kind information.#COVID2019 #COVID19India https://t.co/uNSiKOZTs4 pic.twitter.com/r6ePtc2AHs — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 14, 2020

Earlier Notification:

Government decides to treat #CoronavirusinIndia as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).#CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/A0x0BnlQ12 — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, the government declared the outbreak of coronavirus a "notified disaster". In India, 84 positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported so far. Two people also died in the country due to COVID-19. Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 26 deaths.

Meanwhile, over 5,000 people have died so far. China registered the most number of more than 3,000 deaths, followed by Italy, where over 1,000 people lost their lives. In Iran also, close to 650 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus.