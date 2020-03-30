Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka: Home-Quarantined People Asked to Send Selfies Every Hour to Government

File image of self-isolation centre (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, March 30: All those who have been directed to self-quarantine themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak in Karnataka will now have to send selfies after every hour, Medical Education Minister D K Sudhakar said in a statement on Monday. All people in home-quarantine in Karnataka will send selfies on an application from where it will be sent to the government, according to Dr Sudhakar's statement. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 30.

The minister warned that if home-quarantined people fail to send selfies, they will be sent to mass quarantine centres run by the government. "All persons under home quarantine shall send their selfie to government (on a mobile application) every 1 hour. Failing to do so, teams will reach such defaulters and they will be liable to be shifted to quarantine centres made by the government," read the statement. Coronavirus Crisis Creates Rift Within Karnataka BJP; Two Ministers Fight For Handling Outbreak.

The selfie needs to be sent every one hour except between 10 pm and 7 am.

"Every selfie sent by home-quarantine persons is seen by a government photo-verification team. So, if wrong photos are sent, defaulters will be shifted to mass quarantine centres," Dr Sudhakar said. Earlier today, state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa put the onus of lockdown ending on the people following the government's guidelines strictly and staying at home.

"Ending of the 3-week lockdown depends on strictness with which the people follow the curfew and maintain social distance. In this hour of crisis, it is not good to come out of house and violate the curfew," Yediyurappa said in a statement. He appealed to the people to help the state government in preventing the spread of the virus. The Chief Minister also exhorted parents not to allow their children to venture outside.