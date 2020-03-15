Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police Prohibit Trips to Domestic or Foreign Destinations Amid COVID-19 Fears

People wearing masks in Maharashtra due to coronavirus fears (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 15: Mumbai Police on Sunday issued an order prohibiting people, including private tour operators, from undertaking a trip of a group of people to a domestic or foreign destination in the wake of global coronavirus outbreak. The order came after Maharashtra reported emerged as the worst-hit state in the country with 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Police have issued an order prohibiting the conduct of any kind of tour involving a group of people travelling together to foreign or domestic destination organized by private tour operators or otherwise, news agency ANI reported. Anyone, including private tour operators, need to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner, police said. Coronavirus Cases Near 100, India Temporarily Shuts Kartarpur Corridor to Prevent COVID-19 Spread.

Late on Sunday night, five new coronavirus cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district. In view of the outbreak, the state has gone into a shutdown mode with closure of all schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centres, public places, cancellation of all public events, religious processions, etc., till March 31 as a precaution. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government has ordered a medical checkup on all prisoners or undertrials lodged in different jails across the state for COVID-19.

The IIT-Bombay has also suspended all classroom and laboratory instructions till March 29 besides imposing other stringent rules for its students, hostellers, faculty, staff, visitors, etc. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged the people to celebrate weddings and other functions only at the family level to avoid large gatherings. He also warned that those cinemas/multiplexes which flout the ban order issued on Friday would attract stringent action.