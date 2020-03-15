Coronavirus Cases Near 100, India Temporarily Shuts Kartarpur Corridor to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Coronavirus | Staff checking body temperature of air passenger (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 15: India has reported at least 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus so far, the government said on Sunday. As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a temporary closure of the Kartarpur corridor. The travel and registration for Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan are temporarily suspended from 12 am March 16, 2020, till further orders, the MHA said. Karnataka: Wife of Bengaluru Techie Who Contracted Coronavirus Did Not Flee, Clarifies Government.

According to numbers available with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state in the country with 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus. In a related development, three people who suspected to have contracted coronavirus and had fled from the isolation ward in the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital on Saturday, returned to the facility early on Sunday. Similarly, three out of four coronavirus suspects who ran away from the Mayo Hospital in Nagpur have also returned. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

According to the government, Delhi confirmed 7 coronavirus cases of which one person died on Friday and two have recovered from the disease. In Haryana, 14 people, all foreign nationals, are treated for coronavirus. Kerala reported 22 COVId-19 cases of which 3 persons have recovered and were discharged earlier. Rajasthan reported 4 cases - 2 are Indians and 2 foreign nationals. Telangana confirmed once case. The person has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh confirmed 11 cases so far. One of the patients is a foreign national while the remaining 10 are Indians and three of them have been discharged from the hospital. There is one confirmed case in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh each. While union territory of Ladakh reported 3 confirmed cases, Jammu and Kashmir showed 2 COVID-19 cases. Karnataka confirmed one case. The patient died from COVID-19 along with comorbidity condition.

According to numbers provided by the Health Ministry, there are at least 76 Indian nationals and 17 foreigners who are confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of two persons have died so far with one death in the national capital and one in Karnataka. Moreover, the data shows that so far 12,29,363 have been screened at the Airports across India.