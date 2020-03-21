Coronavirus Outbreak: Resident of Supertech Capetown Society Contracts COVID-19 in Noida's Gautam Budh Nagar, Premises Sealed

Coronavirus | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Gautam Budh Nagar, March 21: A resident of Supertech Capetown Society in Noida's Gautam Budh Nagar has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Saturday. The Supertech Capetown society is located in Sector 74 in Gautam Budh Nagar, which comes under the National Capital Region (NCR). Subsequently, District Magistrate BN Singh placed Supertech Capetown society under lockdown. Yogi Adityanath Announces Aid of Rs 1,000 Each for Daily Wage Labourers.

Authorities have been asked to seal the premises of Supertech Capetown society. District Magistrate BN Singh asked residents to remain inside their houses. A slew of measures was taken by management of the society in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Common facilities such as passenger lifts, reception areas below residential towers and entry gates were being sanitised The society is densely-populated. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 258, Several MPs in Self-Isolation After Dushyant Singh Attends Party With Kanika Kapoor.

Resident of Noida's Supertech Capetown Society Contracts Coronavirus:

Uttar Pradesh has reported 23 coronavirus cases - all are Indians except one foreign national. Of the 23, nine people have recovered and discharged from the hospital, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance to daily-wage labourers in the state who will be affected by the "Janata curfew" scheduled to be held on March 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Chief Minister announced Rs 1,000 aid each for daily-wage labourers in the state.