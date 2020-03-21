Coronavirus Pandemic in India: Yogi Adityanath Announces Aid of Rs 1,000 Each for Daily Wage Labourers, All Metro Rail, Bus Services in UP to Remain Shut on March 22 During Janata Curfew

File image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, March 21: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced financial assistance to daily-wage labourers in the state who will be hit by the shutdown. The Chief Minister announced Rs 1,000 aid each for daily wage labourers in the state. "Rs 1000 each will be given 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet their daily needs", Adityanath said. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Prepare Isolation Facilities, Don't Decline Admission to Any Patient, Government Tells Hospitals.

During a press meet, Adityanath informed that a total of 23 people have been found to be infected with COVID-19 in Uttar Prradesh. The Chief Minister informed that out of the total cases, nine people have recovered and assured that the state has sufficient number of isolation wards to treat the patients.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Adityanath said people should adhere to 'Janata curfew' called by the Prime Minister on March 22, adding that all metro rail, state and city bus services in the state to remain closed on Sunday. "I appeal people to not panic over coronavirus. We've sufficient stock of essential commodities and medicines in the state. So please don't rush to shops to buy things and hoard commodities", Adityanath said.

In India, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 258, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Of the 258 coronavirus cases, 231 are active while 22 patients recovered and were discharged. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India is 4.