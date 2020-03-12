Coronavirus Outbreak: Sampling of Jammu & Kashmir Students Stranded in Iran Has Begun, EAM S Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 12: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the Government is committed to the safety and return of all Indians stranded in Iran. During his address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jaishankar said the government is making focused efforts for their safe return. The Minister added that the sampling of the students from Srinagar, who are stuck in Iran, has begun today. "I assured them that the govt would facilitate the earliest possible return of their children and I would like to share with the House that the sampling of these students has begun today", Jaishankar said.

Iran has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak along with several other countries including mainland China, from where the pandemic started, South Korea, US and Hong Kong. Over 300 people have died due to the outbreak in Iran. Coronavirus Death Toll in Iran Reaches 354 After 63 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Past 24 Hours.

Nearly 6000 Indians Stuck in Iran: Jaishankar

The Minister said as per available information, there are about 6000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran, including 1100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, J&K and Maharashtra and nearly 300 students primarily from J&K and about a 1000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Gujarat and others who are on longer-term stay visas in Iran for pursuing their livelihood. Coronavirus: 58 Indians Brought Back From Iran Amid COVID-19 Epidemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak a Matter of Concern, Says Jaishankar

Jaishankar further added saying that the outbreak of coronavirus is a matter of concern and there is a need to respond responsibly. Taking about his recent visit to Srinagar, the Minister said he met parents of some of the students stuck in COVID-hit Iran and said the government is sharing all the details about the ground situation with them. "I visited Srinagar recently & took the initiative to meet the parents of some of the students who are in Iran. Their anxiety at this time is completely understandable. I shared with them in details, the ground situation & sought their understanding", he said.

India Reports 73 COVID-19 Cases Till March 12

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India currently stands at 73, including foreign nationals. The government has undertaken evacuation operations from several countries in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak to bring back Indian citizens as well as nationals from other countries.

A team of six Indian health officials has been deputed to Iran in order to set up testing and sampling facilities there. So far, the government has evacuated 948 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries. Out of these, 900 are Indian citizens and 48 belonging to different nationalities including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru.