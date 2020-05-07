Coronavirus Peak Likely in India by June-July, Says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria as Cases Top 52,000

Coronavirus outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 7: The peak of coronavirus outbreak in India is expected by June-July, said one of the topmost doctors of the nation while speaking to reporters on Thursday. The latest prediction was made by Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), while expressing concern over the exponentially rising COVID-19 cases in India. India Reports 3,561 Coronavirus Cases, 89 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 52,952, Death Toll Stands at 1,783.

"According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables and with time only we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown," Dr Guleria said.

His remarks came on the day when India's tally of coronavirus topped the 50,000-mark. The total number of cases surged to 52,952, including 35,902 active infections and 1,783 deaths. A total of 15,267 persons have also recovered from the disease so far.

Update by ANI

According to modeling data&the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June&July. But there are many variables&with time only we will know how much they are effective&the effect of extending the lockdown: Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/G28on79Wzy — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

The COVID-19 curve in India faced a drastic upward swing over the past week. By April-end, it was being predicted that the curve would flatten in the next few days -- as the recovery rate grew and infection rate plunged. However, the past six days have seen COVID-19 cases climb at an alarming rate. Within three days, the overall tally surged from 40,000 to 50,000.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, while addressing the media last month, said he was fearful of a possible peak of COVID-19 crisis in September. The disease, he claim, may end up infecting 58 percent of the nation's population.