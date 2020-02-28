Coronavirus Scare in India: 136 Under observation in Kerala, Says Health Minister KK Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, February 28: Despite the number of people under observation coming down drastically, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Friday said there should be no complacency as reports of the coronavirus raging in many countries are coming in.

"As many as 3,500 people in Kerala were under observation and on Friday it has come down to just 136 (128 in homes and eight in hospitals). We will be on a high alert and the airports and other ports of entry to our state will continue to be monitored closely. So let us continue our alert and all those who come from places where the virus has been reported, will be looked into," said Shailaja. Coronavirus Outbreak: In a First, Woman in Japan Infected With COVID-19 For Second Time.

She said one person who returned from Malaysia and showed symptoms, has now been cleared, after the test results were negative.