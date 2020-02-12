Coronavirus Scare in Maharashtra: Central & State Animal Husbandry Departments Step in to Dispel Fears About Any Link Between Poultry & COVID-19

Mumbai, February 12: As more than 1,100 people have died due to coronavirus, the fear around the deadly virus has increased across the world. From several forwards to myths floating on social media, there is panic in the minds of every people. The Central and State Animal Husbandry Commissionerates stepped in to dispel rumours after the poultry industry last week warned about a misinformation campaign which linked protein with the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

According to an Indian Express report, the poultry prices crashed in Pune and in other markets, after rumours of a possible link between protein and coronavirus surfaced on social media. As a result of which, Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association filed a complaint at the Shivajinagar police station about people who were spreading such misinformation. The Association had further urged the central and the state Animal Husbandry commissioners to intervene in this issue.' COVID-19': WHO Gives Official Name to Novel Coronavirus That Killed Over 1,100 People in China.

The Animal Husbandry Commissioner of India, Praveen Malik in an official communication clarified that there were no links between poultry meat and the disease. While the disease might have spread from animals and further investigations were required, poultry played no role in this, he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday gave the official name for the latest novel coronavirus as 'Covid-19,' which stands for coronavirus disease starting in 2019. The CO stands for corona, while the VI for virus and the D for the disease.