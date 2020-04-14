Coronavirus Testing Centres in India: ICMR Shares Names, Check Full List

New Delhi, April 14: The COVID-19 cases in India on Tuesday surged over 10,000 mark, according to data released by the Health Ministry. The virus outbreak, which began in China, has killed 339 persons in the country. 1,039 people have also been declared as cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, there are 166 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-supported COVID-19 testing centres in the country. Get the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak and the non-stop coverage here.
Apart from that, 70 private laboratories are also conducting COVID-19 tests. The government has also set-up three sample collection centres. The list of COVID-19 centres can be viewed on ICMR's official website- icmr.nic.in. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.
Complete List of COVID-19 Testing Centres in India:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair
Arunachal Pradesh
Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun
Andhra Pradesh
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
Siddhartha Medical College, Vijaywada
Government Medical College, Anantapur
Guntur Medical College, Guntur
Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Kadappa
Andhra Medical College, Vishakhapatnam
Assam
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh
Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
Fakkhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
Bihar
Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
Patna Medical College, Patna
Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga
S K Medical College, Muzaffarpur
Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur
Late Baliram Kashyap M Govt. Medical College, Jagdalpur
Pt J.N.M. Medical College Raipur
Dadar & Nagar Haveli
Shri Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital and NAtional MOdern Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa
Delhi
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
Army Hospital Research & Referral, New Delhi
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
Dr Lal PathLabs, National Reference laboratory
Dr. Dang’s Lab, New Delhi
Laboratory Services Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi
Max lab, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi
Sir Ganga Ram hospital clinical laboratory services, New Delhi
CONQUEST Laboratories Limited, New Delhi
Prognosis Laboratories, New Delhi
City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi
Gujarat
Unipath Speciality Laboratory Limited, Ahmedabad
Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad
S. N. GENELAB, Nanpura, Surat
PanGenomics International Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad
Goa
Goa Medical College, Bambolim
Haryana
Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
BPS Government Medical College for Women, Sonipat
ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad
Strand Life Sciences, Gurugram
SRL Limited, Gurugram
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Laboratory, Gurugram
CORE Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Gurugram
Molq Lab (A Unit of Molecular Quest Healthcare Private Limited), Gurugram
PATHKIND Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram
Himachal Pradesh
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda
Jammu and Kashmir
Government Medical College, Jammu
Command Hospital, Udhampur
Sher-i -Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
Government Medical College, Srinagar
Jharkhand
MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi
Patliputra Medical College & Hospital, Dhanbad
Karnataka
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shivamogga
Command Hospital (Air Force) Bengaluru
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangaluru
National Institute of Virology, Field Unit, Bengaluru
Gulbarga Institute Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga
National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru
Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Science, Bellary
Wenlock District Hospital, Mangalore
Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (K.I.M.S.), Hubballi
Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Bengaluru
Cancyte Technologies Private Limited, Bengaluru
Sakra World Hospital Laboratory Services, Bangalore
Central Diagnostic Laboratory, Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Bangalore
Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, (A Unit of M/S Imperial Hospital and Research Centre Ltd), Bengaluru
Kerala
National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Allapuzzha
Government Medical College, Trivandrum
Government Medical College, Kozhikode
Government Medical College, Thrissur
Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
State Public Health Laboratory, Trivandrum
Interuniversity, Kottayam
Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery
Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod
DDRC SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Ernakulam
MIMS Laboratory Services, Kozhikode
Ladakh
Sonam Nurboo Memorial Hospital, Leh-Ladakh
Maharashtra
National Institute of Virology, Pune
Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai
Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Mumbai
Armed Forces Medical College, Pune
BJ Medical College, Pune
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, Nagpur
Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai
Govt Medical College & Hospital Aurangabad
V. M. Govt. Medical College, Solapur
Haffkine Institute, Mumbai
Shree Bhausaheb Hire Govt Medical College, Dhule
Government Medical College And Hospital, Miraj
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur
Nagpur Veterinary College, Nagpur
Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Tata Memorial Centre, Navi Mumbai
Govt. Medical College, Akola
Thyrocare Technologies Limited, Navi Mumbai
Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Mumbai
Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Center, Mumbai
SRL Diagnostics, Goregaon West
A.G Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Pune
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, Mumbai
InfeXn Laboratories Private Ltd, Thane
iGenetic Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai
Tata Memorial Centre Diagnostic Services, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai
Sahyadri Speciality Labs, Pune
Dr. Jariwala Laboratory & Diagnostics LLP, Mumbai
Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Pune
Ruby Hall Clinic, Department of Laboratory, Grant Medical Foundation, Pune
Qualilife Diagnostics, Mumbai
Madhya Pradesh
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal
National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal
Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre, Bhopal
Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior
ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD), Bhopal
Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior
Bundelkhand Government College, Sagar
Manipur
Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
Meghalaya
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong
Mizoram
Zoram Medical College, Aizwal
Odisha
ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar
SCB Medical College, Cuttack
M.K.C.G Medical College, Berhampur
Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar
Department of Laboratory Services Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar
Puducherry
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
Punjab
Government Medical College, Amritsar
Government Medical College, Patiala
Guru Gobind Singh Medical College & Hospital, Faridkot
Department of Microbiology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana
Rajasthan
Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur
Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College, Jodhpur
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
RNT Medical College, Udaipur
S.P. Medical College, Bikaner
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur
JLN Medical College, Ajmer
Govt. Medical College, Kota
Sikkim
Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital (STNM), Gangtok
Tamil Nadu
King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai
Madras Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Government Theni Medical College, Theni
Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
Government Medical College, Thiruvarur
Kumar Mangalam Government Medical College, Salem
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
Government Villupuram Medical College, Villupuram
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Trichy
IRT Perundurai Medical College, Perundurai
Government Dharmapuri Medical College, Dharmapuri
Government Vellore Medical College, Vellore
State Public Health Laboratory, Chennai
Christian Medical College, Vellore
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Chennai
Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory Pvt Ltd, Chennai
Sri Ramachandra Laboratory Services, Chennai
Microbiological Laboratory, Coimbatore
Y. R. Gaitonde Centre for AIDS Research and Education (YRG Care), Chennai
K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Trichy
Madras Medical Mission Clinical Laboratory Services, Chennai
MIOT Hospitals – Department of Laboratory Medicine, Chennai
Telangana
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
Sir Ronald Ross of Tropical & Communicable Diseases, Hyderabad
Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad
Institute of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad
CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad
Laboratory Services Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad
Vimta Labs Ltd., Hyderabad
Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited-Secunderabad, Diagnostics Laboratory, Hyderabad
Dr. Remedies Labs Private Limited, Hyderabad
PATHCARE Labs Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad
AMERICAN Institute of Pathology and Laboratory Sciences Private Limited, Hyderabad
Medcis Pathlabs India Pvt.Ltd., Secunderabad
The Department of Laboratory Medicine, Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad
Biognosys Technologies (India) Private Limited, Hyderabad
Department of Laboratory Medicine, Star Hospitals, A Unit of UNIMED Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
Tripura
Government Medical College, Agartala
Uttar Pradesh
King George's Medical University, Lucknow
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
Command Hospital, Lucknow
Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai
ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur
Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi
Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (DR.RMLIMS), Lucknow
Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra
Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida
Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College (GSVM Medical College), Kanpur
National Institute of Biologicals, Noida
RML Mehrotra Pathology Pvt Ltd, Lucknow
Department of Laboratory Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida
Uttarakhand
Government Medical College, Haldwani
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh
Dr. Ahuja’s Pathlogy and Imaging Centre-Department of Laboratory Medicine, Dehradun
West Bengal
ICMR-National Institute of Cholera & Enteric Diseases (NICED), Kolkata
Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER), Kolkata
Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore
North Bengal Medical College, Siliguri
School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata
Malda Medical College, Malda
Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata
Tata Medical Center, Kolkata
Laboratory Services, Peerless Hospitex Hospital & Research Center Limited, Kolkata
AMRI Hospitals, Department of Laboratory Medicine, Kolkata
Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata
Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus has been extended till May 3, announced Prime Minister Narendra modi earlier today. The announcement comes at at time when the current phase of 21-day shutdown was scheduled to end. The PM, however, announced that there would be certain relaxations in the areas with least COVID-19 cases from April 20.