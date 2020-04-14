Coronavirus Testing Centres in India: ICMR Shares Names, Check Full List

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14: The COVID-19 cases in India on Tuesday surged over 10,000 mark, according to data released by the Health Ministry. The virus outbreak, which began in China, has killed 339 persons in the country. 1,039 people have also been declared as cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, there are 166 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-supported COVID-19 testing centres in the country. Get the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak and the non-stop coverage here.

Apart from that, 70 private laboratories are also conducting COVID-19 tests. The government has also set-up three sample collection centres. The list of COVID-19 centres can be viewed on ICMR's official website- icmr.nic.in. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.

Complete List of COVID-19 Testing Centres in India:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair

Arunachal Pradesh

Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun

Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada

Siddhartha Medical College, Vijaywada

Government Medical College, Anantapur

Guntur Medical College, Guntur

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Kadappa

Andhra Medical College, Vishakhapatnam

Assam

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh

Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

Fakkhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

Bihar

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

Patna Medical College, Patna

Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga

S K Medical College, Muzaffarpur

Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh

Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur

Late Baliram Kashyap M Govt. Medical College, Jagdalpur

Pt J.N.M. Medical College Raipur

Dadar & Nagar Haveli

Shri Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital and NAtional MOdern Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa

Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

Army Hospital Research & Referral, New Delhi

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

Dr Lal PathLabs, National Reference laboratory

Dr. Dang’s Lab, New Delhi

Laboratory Services Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

Max lab, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi

Sir Ganga Ram hospital clinical laboratory services, New Delhi

CONQUEST Laboratories Limited, New Delhi

Prognosis Laboratories, New Delhi

City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi

Gujarat

Unipath Speciality Laboratory Limited, Ahmedabad

Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad

S. N. GENELAB, Nanpura, Surat

PanGenomics International Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad

Goa

Goa Medical College, Bambolim

Haryana

Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

BPS Government Medical College for Women, Sonipat

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad

Strand Life Sciences, Gurugram

SRL Limited, Gurugram

Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Laboratory, Gurugram

CORE Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Gurugram

Molq Lab (A Unit of Molecular Quest Healthcare Private Limited), Gurugram

PATHKIND Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram

Himachal Pradesh

Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda

Jammu and Kashmir

Government Medical College, Jammu

Command Hospital, Udhampur

Sher-i -Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

Government Medical College, Srinagar

Jharkhand

MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi

Patliputra Medical College & Hospital, Dhanbad

Karnataka

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shivamogga

Command Hospital (Air Force) Bengaluru

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangaluru

National Institute of Virology, Field Unit, Bengaluru

Gulbarga Institute Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru

Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Science, Bellary

Wenlock District Hospital, Mangalore

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (K.I.M.S.), Hubballi

Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Bengaluru

Cancyte Technologies Private Limited, Bengaluru

Sakra World Hospital Laboratory Services, Bangalore

Central Diagnostic Laboratory, Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Bangalore

Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, (A Unit of M/S Imperial Hospital and Research Centre Ltd), Bengaluru

Kerala

National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Allapuzzha

Government Medical College, Trivandrum

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

Government Medical College, Thrissur

Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

State Public Health Laboratory, Trivandrum

Interuniversity, Kottayam

Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery

Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod

DDRC SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Ernakulam

MIMS Laboratory Services, Kozhikode

Ladakh

Sonam Nurboo Memorial Hospital, Leh-Ladakh

Maharashtra

National Institute of Virology, Pune

Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai

Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Mumbai

Armed Forces Medical College, Pune

BJ Medical College, Pune

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, Nagpur

Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai

Govt Medical College & Hospital Aurangabad

V. M. Govt. Medical College, Solapur

Haffkine Institute, Mumbai

Shree Bhausaheb Hire Govt Medical College, Dhule

Government Medical College And Hospital, Miraj

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur

Nagpur Veterinary College, Nagpur

Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Tata Memorial Centre, Navi Mumbai

Govt. Medical College, Akola

Thyrocare Technologies Limited, Navi Mumbai

Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Mumbai

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Center, Mumbai

SRL Diagnostics, Goregaon West

A.G Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Pune

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, Mumbai

InfeXn Laboratories Private Ltd, Thane

iGenetic Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai

Tata Memorial Centre Diagnostic Services, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai

Sahyadri Speciality Labs, Pune

Dr. Jariwala Laboratory & Diagnostics LLP, Mumbai

Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Pune

Ruby Hall Clinic, Department of Laboratory, Grant Medical Foundation, Pune

Qualilife Diagnostics, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal

National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre, Bhopal

Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior

ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD), Bhopal

Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior

Bundelkhand Government College, Sagar

Manipur

Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

Meghalaya

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong

Mizoram

Zoram Medical College, Aizwal

Odisha

ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar

SCB Medical College, Cuttack

M.K.C.G Medical College, Berhampur

Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar

Department of Laboratory Services Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar

Puducherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Punjab

Government Medical College, Amritsar

Government Medical College, Patiala

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College & Hospital, Faridkot

Department of Microbiology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana

Rajasthan

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur

Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College, Jodhpur

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

RNT Medical College, Udaipur

S.P. Medical College, Bikaner

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur

JLN Medical College, Ajmer

Govt. Medical College, Kota

Sikkim

Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital (STNM), Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai

Madras Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Government Theni Medical College, Theni

Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli

Government Medical College, Thiruvarur

Kumar Mangalam Government Medical College, Salem

Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore

Government Villupuram Medical College, Villupuram

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Trichy

IRT Perundurai Medical College, Perundurai

Government Dharmapuri Medical College, Dharmapuri

Government Vellore Medical College, Vellore

State Public Health Laboratory, Chennai

Christian Medical College, Vellore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Chennai

Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory Pvt Ltd, Chennai

Sri Ramachandra Laboratory Services, Chennai

Microbiological Laboratory, Coimbatore

Y. R. Gaitonde Centre for AIDS Research and Education (YRG Care), Chennai

Madras Medical Mission Clinical Laboratory Services, Chennai

MIOT Hospitals – Department of Laboratory Medicine, Chennai

Telangana

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

Sir Ronald Ross of Tropical & Communicable Diseases, Hyderabad

Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad

Institute of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad

CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad

Laboratory Services Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad

Vimta Labs Ltd., Hyderabad

Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited-Secunderabad, Diagnostics Laboratory, Hyderabad

Dr. Remedies Labs Private Limited, Hyderabad

PATHCARE Labs Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad

AMERICAN Institute of Pathology and Laboratory Sciences Private Limited, Hyderabad

Medcis Pathlabs India Pvt.Ltd., Secunderabad

The Department of Laboratory Medicine, Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad

Biognosys Technologies (India) Private Limited, Hyderabad

Department of Laboratory Medicine, Star Hospitals, A Unit of UNIMED Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad

Tripura

Government Medical College, Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

King George's Medical University, Lucknow

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

Command Hospital, Lucknow

Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai

ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur

Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi

Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (DR.RMLIMS), Lucknow

Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra

Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida

Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College (GSVM Medical College), Kanpur

National Institute of Biologicals, Noida

RML Mehrotra Pathology Pvt Ltd, Lucknow

Department of Laboratory Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida

Uttarakhand

Government Medical College, Haldwani

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh

Dr. Ahuja’s Pathlogy and Imaging Centre-Department of Laboratory Medicine, Dehradun

West Bengal

ICMR-National Institute of Cholera & Enteric Diseases (NICED), Kolkata

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER), Kolkata

Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore

North Bengal Medical College, Siliguri

School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata

Malda Medical College, Malda

Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata

Tata Medical Center, Kolkata

Laboratory Services, Peerless Hospitex Hospital & Research Center Limited, Kolkata

AMRI Hospitals, Department of Laboratory Medicine, Kolkata

Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata

Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus has been extended till May 3, announced Prime Minister Narendra modi earlier today. The announcement comes at at time when the current phase of 21-day shutdown was scheduled to end. The PM, however, announced that there would be certain relaxations in the areas with least COVID-19 cases from April 20.