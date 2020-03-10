Coronavirus Update in Kerala: Two More Test Positive for COVID-19; Total Cases Rise to 14, Says State Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10: Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total infected cases in the state to 14, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

They are the parents of the a 3-year old child who tested positive in Kochi on Monday on return of the family from Italy she told reporters here. Their condition was stable, she added. Coronavirus in India: Schools, Colleges, Cinemas Shut Till March 31 After Six Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala.

Earlier, six fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed in the state on Tuesday.

They are friends and relatives of Italy-returned couple and their son who had on Saturday tested positive for the virus along with two other kin staying with them at their home in Pathanamthitta district.