COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Police Rise to 1,328 as 55 More Personnel Test Positive

Mumbai, May 19: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra Police have increased to 1,328. Over the past 24 hours, 55 police personnel of the state police department have tested positive for COVID-19. Maharashtra is the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. While the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 1 lakh mark today, Maharashtra has recorded the highest with 35,058 COVID-19 cases so far.

In view of the rising numbers in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued revised protocols to seal buildings where a resident is detected with COVID-19. As per the new guidelines, the entire building won't be sealed anymore, only the floor where the coronavirus positive case has been found will be sealed. The BMC would disinfect the wing or the floors concerned. Central Forces to be Deployed in Mumbai From Today, 5 Companies of CISF and CRPF Brought in to Give Breather to Overworked Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police, earlier in the day informed that a total of five companies of CISF and CRPF will be stationed in zones 1,3,5,6 and 9 in Mumbai. The state had last week sought 20 companies of CAPF to give police personnel some rest. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sought central forces to give a breather to overworked cops.