Kodagu, Oct 28: The Karnataka health department is on high alert after 32 students of a residential school in Kodagu district which borders Kerala, tested positive for Covid-19.

The district use to initially report eight to 10 Covid cases, but the daily count now has increased to about 30.

As students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Galibeedu village near Madikeri, developed cold, cough symptoms since over a week, 270 of them were tested, of which 22 were infected. India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 104.04 Crore.

Another 10 students tested positive in the tests counducted later.

All students have been quarantined and the school is sealed.

The entire staff of 40 members have also been tested. The health department has asked people not to panic and stated that it is not connected with a third wave.

District Health Officer (DHO) Venkatesh said all students who tested positive were asymptomatic.

"The principal has been informed to contact us, in case the students develop symptoms of fever and suffocation. Students are also briefed on what they have to do. I have visited the residential hostel and we are monitoring the situation," he stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).