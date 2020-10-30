New Delhi, October 30: A latest study published by Harvard researchers has revealed that people travelling in flights could carry a lower risk of contracting the coronavirus as compared to everyday activities like shopping at the grocery store or dining at a restaurant. This means, the risk of getting infected by COVID-19 is lower on board an aircraft than during grocery shopping, a study published by Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health said. The study mentioned a series of measures airlines can take to reduce transmission of the COVID-19.

The measures include regular hand washing, requiring passengers and crew to consistently wear masks, ensuring constant ventilation, social distancing and regularly sanitizing planes. Moreover, the aircraft air conditioning/filtration systems should function well, cabin surfaces should be disinfected and appropriate ventilation should be maintained from gate to gate at the departure and arrival airports. Age May Not Contribute to COVID-19 Infection Risk, Reveals Study.

The study published October 27, indicates that a “layered approach” of these interventions “reduces the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission onboard aircraft to below that of other routine activities during the pandemic, such as grocery shopping or eating out. Explaining the lower risk of the infection in flights, the study revealed that when the aircraft cabin conditioning system is fully operating, the mask-wearing passenger in the nearest seat to a masked infectious person will have a substantially reduced exposure, the study said.

“The estimated dose inhaled by an adjacent passenger over a few hours of exposure is likely to be less than the amount necessary to cause a secondary infection,” it added. Moreover, the aircraft ventilation offers enhanced protection for diluting and removing airborne contagions in comparison to other indoor spaces with conventional mechanical ventilation and is substantially better than residential situations, the study said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).