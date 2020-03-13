COVID-19 Outbreak: Haryana Government Orders Closure of Universities, Colleges Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Scare

Representative Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, March 13: Haryana Government on Friday decided that all universities and colleges in the state will remain close till March 31, 2020, as a precautionary measure in the wake of coronavirus, said Director-General of Higher Education, Haryana.

The Haryana Government on Thursday notified, 'The Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' under section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. COVID-19 Outbreak: Schools, Colleges, Cinemas, Swimming Pools, and Gyms to Remain Shut in Odisha Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Spread, Says Naveen Patnaik.

According to the press note, the regulations shall come into force immediately and shall remain valid for a period of one year from the date of publication of this notification."Under these regulations, all hospitals should have Flu corners for the screening of suspected cases of COVID- 19.

All hospitals during the screening of such cases shall record the history of travel of the person if they travelled to any country or area where COVID-19 has been reported," it read."In case the person has any such history in the last 14 days and the person is asymptomatic then the person must be kept in home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure," it further stated.

It stated that no person, institution, organization will use any print or electronic media for information regarding COVID-19 without prior permission of the Haryana Health Department.

The total number of persons infected from coronavirus has climbed up to 75 in India. The virus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has spread to more than 100 countries globally, infecting over 1,30,000 people.

A 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who passed away recently, had tested positive for COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.