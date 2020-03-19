COVID-19 Outbreak in Karnataka: Total Count For Coronavirus Infected People Rises to 15 As State Reports One Fresh Case

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Karnataka, March 19: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rose to 15, with the addition of one more person who was tested positive for coronavirus in Kodagu today. According to an ANI tweet, the person had a travel history to Saudi Arabia and is being treated in an isolated hospital. The number of infected people across other states, on the other hand, has also shot up. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with a total of 47 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.

Earlier in the day, two women were tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai. One of the patients, a 22-year-old woman tested positive for COVID 19 in Mumbai has travel history to the United Kingdom. The other woman was a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar who was tested positive today had travelled to Dubai. Mumbai Reports 2 Fresh Cases of Coronavirus, Total Count of COVID-19 Infected people Rises to 47 in Maharashtra.

B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister: One person has been tested positive for #COVID19 in Kodagu today; he has travel history to Saudi Arabia. He is being treated in an isolated hospital. Total number of positive cases reaches 15 in the state.(File pic) pic.twitter.com/wa3Khzjo6C — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Telangana, on the other hand, reported seven fresh new cases of the novel coronavirus. According to Telangana Health Ministry, seven Indonesian nationals were confirmed to have COVID-19, taking the total count in the state to 13. All the new positive cases belonged to a pilgrimage group