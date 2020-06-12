New Delhi, June 12: The coronavirus cases in India has inched closer to the 3 lakh mark on Friday. India has also reported more than 10,000 cases in the past 24 hours. Dr SP Byotra, Vice Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that the curve doesn't seem to flatten anytime soon. He feels that there would be a peak in cases early or mid-July or in August. "I don't anticipate the vaccine until the first quarter of next year."

The total number of cases has increased to 2,97,535 and the death toll has mounted to 8,498. While, the cases continue to spike, the government has already announced a slew of relaxations with an attempt to revive the economy which has come to a grinding halt. Regarding speculations on whether there will be another lockdown, Delhi and Maharashtra government have clarified that they are not looking for an extension. The COVID-19 cases have not only surged in these two states, but all the states have witnessed a huge spike. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Doctor Issued Prescription With List of Medicines to Take if You Get Mild Symptoms of COVID-19? Viral WhatsApp Message Is Fake, Here’s the Truth.

The curve doesn't seem to flatten anytime soon. We might see a peak in early or mid-July or possibly in August. Moreover, I don't anticipate the vaccine till the first quarter of next year: Dr SP Byotra, Vice Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/rVDHpJQdkY — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

On WhatsApp, a message is being widely circulated claiming that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi has prescribed a list of preventive medicines apart from maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing masks. The fake message claimed that the hospital has issued the medicines in accordance with the guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However, LatestLY found out that the message was fake.

