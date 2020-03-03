COVID-19 Scare: Hand Sanitizers Run Out of Stock & Price Shoots in Mumbai and Globally as Panic Drives Consumers to Over-Buying Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hand sanitizers run out of stock due to coronavirus scare (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, March 2: With the rise in the coronavirus death toll, the scare around COVID-19 has increased manifold over the last few months. Due to the widespread panic, people are finding it difficult to find hand sanitizers in shops as people are rushing to stock them up. According to a Times of India report, WHO has advised people to constantly wash their hands with soap and water or any alcohol-based sanitiser as a measure against COVID-19.

At most retail outlets in the city, the well-known sanitisers are not available. The shortage is due to panic buying among consumers due to coronavirus scare. However, doctors pointed out that a sanitizer can never replace soap and water completely. Coronavirus Scare in India: Noida School Shut After Delhi COVID-19 Patient Hosts Party Attended by Some Students, UP Medical Team to Visit School.

Hand Sanitisers run out of stock Globally

The situation is same across the globe as hand sanitisers run out of stock. In Dubai, some popular brands of wall-mounted hand sanitiser dispensers and their refill packets have run out of stock as companies, banks, schools and government offices have started installing the dispensers and stocking up sanitisers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Check tweet:

In case anybody wanted to buy some hand sanitiser in #BuryStEdmunds....you can’t. Nada. There isn’t a single one to be had! Shelves are bare everywhere! — Sara Millburn (@themillies) February 27, 2020

Prices of Hand Sanitisers Shoot Up

Due to the shortage, prices of the hand sanitisers have also increased. According to a Nairametrics report, taking advantage of the critical situation, owners of pharmaceutical stores and supermarkets have increased the prices of face masks, infrared thermometer and hand sanitizers between 150 percent and 300 percent.

Medicine Supply Hit Due to COVID-19 Spread in China

Due to the China shutdown, India is also facing a shortage in the supply of mobile phones, textile fabrics, antibiotics such as amoxicillin and erythromycin, vitamins and refrigerators. The supply of semiconductor devices and automatic data processing machines is also affected due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Coronavirus Scare in India: 'Emergency Notification' on Deadly Virus Goes Viral on WhatsApp; It is Fake, Clarifies Government.

COVID-19 Death toll

On Tuesday, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China has risen to 2,943. Authorities further informed that the confirmed cases have reached to 80,151.

Coronavirus Cases in India:

Two news cases of coronavirus were reported in India, one in New Delhi and another in Telangana. It thus takes the total coronavirus cases in India to five, just weeks after the first case was reported in Kerala.