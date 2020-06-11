COVID-19 Survivor in Telangana Develops AI-Based Screening System for People With High Temperature, System Installed at Secunderabad, Hyderabad Railway Stations

COVID-19 Survivor in Telangana Develops AI-Based Screening System (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hyderabad, June 11: A COVID-19 survivor in Telangana has developed an artificial intelligence based screening system to track people with high temperature. According to a tweet by ANI, Punna Reddy, who is a coronavirus survivor, has designed the system that detects people who have high temperature or those not wearing masks. The system has been installed at Secunderabad and Hyderabad Railway stations.

Reddy had visited India as part of his business trip and had tested positive for the infectious disease. He said the intelligence based screening system can scan up to 30 people in a second. "I came to India as part of my business visit and tested positive for coronavirus, after which I spent 17 days at a hospital. We came up with this solution that can scan up to 30 people in a second", Reddy said. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,996 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 8,102.

Here's the tweet:

Telangana is the 14th state in the country to report more than 4,000 coronavirus cases. It is also the ninth state in the country with over 150 fatalities. The COVID-19 Tally in Telangana mounted to 4,111 with 191 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. With eight new fatalities, the state's death toll rose to 156. Of the total cases, 1,817 patients so far being discharged from the hospitals, the state now has 2,138 active cases.

