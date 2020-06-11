India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,996 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 8,102

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 11: India's COVID-19 continued to witness a surge with a biggest spike of 9,996 new coronavirus cases and 357 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to data on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,86,579 on Thursday. Of the total cases, 1,37,448 are active cases while 1,41,029 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 8102 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state by coronavirus in India with 94,041 COVID-19 cases and 3,438 deaths so far. On Wednesday, the state recorded new highs with - 149 deaths and 3,254 cases - with the highest 97 fatalities in Mumbai. Reports inform that Maharashtra has been recording 100-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients daily for the past 10 days, with the previous single-day highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24. Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China.

Here's the tweet:

India reports the highest single-day spike of 9996 new #COVID19 cases & 357 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 286579, including 137448 active cases, 141029 cured/discharged/migrated and 8102 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/L985uo6o9V — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

On Wednesday, the government informed that Central teams have been deputed to provide technical support to state health departments and the municipal health officials in reviewing steps being taken to tackle COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu that have been severely hit by the pandemic. The team will visit Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru within a week to review public health measures following which a detailed report will be submitted to the state health department.

