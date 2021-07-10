New Delhi, July 10: If there is a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, 57 per cent respondents said they will hold violation of corona rules by the general public responsible for it, as per IANS C Voter Tracker.

As per the tracker, only 34 per cent will hold the government responsible for the third wave.

The sample size of the tracker is 1,815 and the data is weighted to known census profile.

However, there is angst over vaccination availability as 47 per cent said vaccine doses are not easily available yet and there is a long waiting period. COVID-19 Third Wave Likely To Hit India in August, Peak in September, Says Report.

A lesser number of 42 per cent said vaccine doses are easily available now.

People also find the government reacted late to the oxygen crisis. Fifty-one per cent respondents said the government decision to set up medical oxygen facilities in every district was late, while 38 per cent said the decision was taken at the right time.

There is concern over the pandemic after hill stations are reporting huge rush.

The Union Health Ministry has warned that gross violations of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour after lifting lockdown restrictions in different parts of the country can nullify the gains so far.

During a briefing on the situation of the second wave of the pandemic, which is on a downward trajectory at the moment in the country, the Ministry highlighted the various pictures from different places showing gross violation of restrictions.

Referring to the massive footfall of people in hill stations, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal stated that people travelling to hill stations are not following Covid appropriate behaviour.

"We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with."

"After the lockdown restrictions were lifted people think Covid pandemic has gone, but they must understand the fact that second wave is still existent in a limited way in some areas," Agarwal further added.

The Ministry also warned of nullifying the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with while referring to the recent incidents of overcrowding at hill stations in Manali, Shimla, Mussourie and markets in Delhi and Mumbai.

Sharing photos of the footfall of tourists at hill stations, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Balram Bhargava expressing his concern said: "Pictures from hill stations are frightening. People must comply with Covid appropriate behaviour, otherwise whatever we have gain so far will be ruined."

Bhargava stated that people and local authorities must understand that Covid pandemic still existing in the country.

"Instead of highlighting the wave aspect, we should focus on Covid appropriate behaviour to contain the spread," he added.

