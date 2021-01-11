Panaji, Jan 11: Five government and three private hospitals have been identified for rolling out the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant also said that the vaccination programme in Goa would be finalised after a video conference with the Prime Minister, which is scheduled to be held later on Monday. Final Dry Run of COVID-19 Vaccination Conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

"A meeting of all concerned departments related to the vaccination programme will be held later after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers," Sawant said.

The Goa government has already identified five government health facilities, including the apex Goa Medical College, two district hospitals and three private hospitals namely Manipal Hospital, Victor Apollo hospital and the Healthway Hospital for the first phase of the vaccination drive.

Nearly 19,000 health workers have already been identified for the first round of vaccination.

