New Delhi, December 25: Dry run for vaccine administration will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat & Punjab next week to check the usage of CO-Win, said the government. The Central government has started preparations for rolling out of COVID19 vaccine across the country. State-level training has been completed in all States/UTs with the participation of more than 7000 district level trainees. Centre Develops 'Co-WIN' App to Self-register for COVID-19 Vaccine.

However, the training will be conducted in Lakshadweep will be conducted on December 29. The government said, "Government is gearing up for roll-out of COVID19 vaccine across the country. Till today, the State level trainings completed in all States/UTs with the participation of more than 7000 district level trainees, except Lakshadweep which will conduct it soon on December 29." Punjab Selected by Centre for Dry Run of COVID-19 Vaccine on December 28 and 29.

Earlier this month, the health ministry had developed a digital platform "Co-WIN" for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine. It will enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination. There are five modules in Co-WIN platform, these are administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.

