The COVID Working Group chaired by Dr N K Arora has recommended extension of the gap between the first and second doses of COVISHIELD vaccine to 12-16 weeks. The present gap between the two doses of COVISHIELD vaccine is 6-8 weeks.

Based on the available real-life evidences, particularly from UK, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed for increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of COVISHIELD vaccine. No change in interval of COVAXIN vaccine doses was recommended. Increase Gap Between Two Doses of Covishield to 12-16 Weeks: Govt Panel.

The COVID Working Group comprises of the following members:

Dr N K Arora- Director, INCLEN Trust Dr Rakesh Agarwal, Director and dean, GIPMER, Puducherry Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore Dr J P Mulliyal, Retd professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore Dr Naveen Khanna, Group Leader, International Centre For Genetic Engineering And Biotechnology (ICGEB), JNU, New Delhi Dr Amulya Panda, Director, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi Dr V G Somani, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Govt of India

The recommendation of the COVID Working Group was accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog in its meeting on 12th May 2021.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also accepted this recommendation of the COVID Working Group for extension of the gap between the first and second doses of COVISHIELD vaccine to 12 -16 weeks.

