It is second time in three months that Covishield dosage intervals have been increased, in March it was increased from 28 days to six-eight weeks.

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks; While no change recommended in the interval between two doses of Covaxin, say government sources — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

