Lakhimpur Kheri, May 24: A young man was attacked by a crocodile in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Rahat Ali, 32, had gone to Bansinagar village to attend a wedding. When he went out to relieve himself near a canal, the crocodile tried to drag him away.

"It suddenly emerged and attacked me from behind, Ali told his rescuers. He had cried out for help. Some villagers working in a nearby field rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Ali. Leopard Dares to Snatch Away Food From Crocodile’s Mouth! Terrifying Footage Gives Peak at Life Into the Wild.

The injured man was taken to a community health centre, where his condition is now said to be stable.

A forest department team rushed to the spot but could not find the crocodile.

Gulshan, a local resident, said that the crocodile menace in the village had been reported several times but no action had been taken.

"People mostly move in groups and we take special care of the children. Since Ali was not from the village, he was unaware of the crocodile presence," he said.

