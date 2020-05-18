Cyclone Amphan to Further Intensify Into 'Super Cyclonic Storm' in Next 12 Hours, Says IMD Weather Forecast

Cyclone Amphan (Photo Credits: Twitter. @IndiametDept)

Odisha, May 18: Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal, intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 AM on Monday. According to Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra, IMD director general, Amphan is expected to further intensify into a super cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. It will move towards north-northeast direction and cross Digha (West Bengal)-Hathiya island (Bangladesh) on the afternoon/evening of May 20 with a wind speed of 155-165 mph.

Umashankar Das, Scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar as quoted by ANI said, "North Odisha coast will face the maximum impact of amphan when it makes landfall. Wind speed expected to be 110-120 mph, gusting upto 130 kmph. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj dist can be affected on May 20(when it makes landfall)." Cyclone Amphan Turns 'Extremely Severe', IMD Issues Alert For West Bengal, Odisha.

Cyclone Amphan Expected to Further Intensify into 'Super Cyclonic Storm' in Next 12 Hours:

Odisha has geared up to prepare for cyclonic storm Amphan. Special Relief Commissioner in Odisha had earlier said that the District Administration of vulnerable districts have been asked to keep multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters ready as cyclone threat looms over the state. The official has also asked authorities to identify other suitable reinforced cement concrete roofed public buildings for use as safe shelters in case of requirement.