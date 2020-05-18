Cyclone Amphan Turns 'Extremely Severe', IMD Issues Alert For West Bengal, Odisha

Satellite picture of cyclone Amphan (Photo Credits: IMD)

Bhubaneswar, May 18: After the cyclonic storm 'Amphan' turned "extremely severe", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts. Cyclone 'Amphan' is likely to make landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday. According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to "further intensify" over the next six hours. Amphan Cyclone Close to Paradip in Odisha, Vulnerable Districts Put on Alert, Directed to Keep Flood Shelters Ready.

"The very severe cyclonic storm 'AMPHAN' (pronounced as UM-PUN) over central parts of South Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours, intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm," a statement by the India Meteorological Department or IMD read. The storm will cross the coastal town of Digha in West Bengal on May 20, the weather forecast agency added. Arnab, Aag, Tej, Vyom, Gati, Gulab, Pinku, Boom: Check IMD's New List of Names of 169 Upcoming Cyclones.

Satellite Picture of Cyclone Amphan:

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ with Eye Pattern: 18th May 2020 (0730 to 0750 IST) pic.twitter.com/GAhQO3tGTz — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2020

"It (cyclone Amphan) is very likely to intensify further during next six hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon/evening of 20th May, 2020 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the IMD further warned.

According to the weather forecast agency, there can be light to moderate rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar in the next 24 hours. Coastal districts of West Bengal are also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 19.