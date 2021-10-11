New Delhi, October 11: A weather system in the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Arabian Sea is expected to develop into a cyclone over the next few days, tentatively around Dusshera this year. If the system develops into a cyclone, it will be called ‘Jawad’, a name given by Saudi Arabia. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the process of a storm developing over the Bay of Bengal began on Saturday, leading to the formation of an upper cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea.

According to the latest weather forecast by the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the same region during the next 36 hours. It is likely to become more marked and move towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days. Cyclone Jawad, The Name Given by Saudi Arabia, Will be the Next Cyclone After Shaheen; Know What 'Jawad' Means.

The IMD said that under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph and heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 5 days. Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh; most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar; some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal during the next 2 days. Cyclones, Hurricanes And Typhoons: Know The Difference And How Are They Classified.

Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe during October 12-14, 2021. Giving details about the status of monsoon in India, the IMD forecast said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls very likely over southern peninsular India during next 5 days and over Maharashtra during the next 2 days.

