Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI): In view of Cyclone Nivar, aircraft operations at Chennai airport will remain suspended from 7 pm on November 25 till 7 am on November 26, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Wednesday.

"The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching cyclone," AAI said in an official statement.

Also Read | Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Has Lunch with CM Amarinder Singh, May Be Re-Inducted into Punjab Cabinet.

Meanwhile, IndiGo flights to or from the southern region, mainly Chennai, have also been disrupted.

"A total of 49 flights that were scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for November 26. We are accommodating passengers on next available flights at no additional charges, waiving off cancellation fee and refunding full ticket amount," Indigo said in a statement.

Also Read | AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Dares BJP to Carry Out Surgical Strike on China.

Earlier, Southern Railway cancelled seven trains scheduled for November 26.

Southern Railway in a communication said it had cancelled six pairs of trains and one more train has been cancelled, which was scheduled for Thursday.

"Earlier, Southern Railway has fully cancelled two trains for today (November 25), three for tomorrow (November 26) and one for November 28. A total of five trains partially cancelled," stated Chief Public Relation Officer, B Guganesan.

Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight of Wednesday and early hours of November 26, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier at 2.30 am, Cyclone Nivar moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph and lay centred in the southwest Bay of Bengal, said IMD. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)