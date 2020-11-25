Chennai, November 25: Severe cyclonic storm Nivar is approaching Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, causing heavy rains in coastal areas. According to the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), cyclone Nivar is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Mamallapuram and Karaikal around Puducherry during the intervening night of November 25 and 26. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' Which Is Expected to Make Landfall Between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Today.

Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been witnessing heavy rainfall owing to cyclone Nivar. Heavy downpour is likely to continue over coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema throughout the day and tomorrow, and southeast Telangana on Thursday. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

Presently, cyclone Nivar lay centred about 240km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 250km east-southeast of Puducherry and 300km south-southeast of Chennai. Severe cyclonic storm Nivar will intensify further into a "very severe" cyclonic storm by 5:30 pm, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The wind speed when Nivar crosses the coast will be 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, the IMD has said. A statewide public holiday has been declared in Tamil Nady today. The state government has also announced a holiday in 13 districts, including Chennai, tomorrow. Section 144 remains imposed in the Puducherry district in a bid to reduce the hardship to a large section of the people. Southern Railway has cancelled suburban train services and also some long-distance trains owing to Nivar. Major damages due to the storm are expected in Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal and Puducherry. Cyclone Nivar will also cause heavy rainfall in Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh today and move over Rayalaseema and southeast Telangana tomorrow. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the state machinery to remain on high alert especially when Nivar makes landfall. The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 25 teams through Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured support from the Centre. "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," PM Modi had informed on Twitter.

