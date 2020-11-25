Chennai, November 25: Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening. Cyclone Nivar intensified into Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of November 24 over southwest Bay of Bengal. IMD predicted that it is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.  Meanwhile, a day before the landfall Chennai received heavy rainfall.

The sea, on the other hand, has turned rough in Puducherry as severe cyclonic storm Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tonight. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

Sea Turns Rough in Puducherry:

Heavy Rain Lashes Kanchipuram:

Nivar intensified into a severe cyclonic storm:

Cyclone Nivar will bring extremely heavy rainfall with a wind speed of between 120 and 130 km per hour. In the view of the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning, 22 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

