Chennai, November 25: Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening. Cyclone Nivar intensified into Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of November 24 over southwest Bay of Bengal. IMD predicted that it is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. Meanwhile, a day before the landfall Chennai received heavy rainfall.

The sea, on the other hand, has turned rough in Puducherry as severe cyclonic storm Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tonight. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

Sea Turns Rough in Puducherry:

#WATCH Sea rough in Puducherry as severe cyclonic storm #NIVAR to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tonight pic.twitter.com/d6Wpkj6zwe — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

Heavy Rain Lashes Kanchipuram:

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes Kanchipuram as #CycloneNivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today pic.twitter.com/3sNbhU3ri3 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

Nivar intensified into a severe cyclonic storm:

#CycloneNivar intensified into Severe Cyclonic Storm & lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 24th November over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is about 310 km of Cuddalore & is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hrs: India Meteorological Dept pic.twitter.com/bbNUsK06UG — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Cyclone Nivar will bring extremely heavy rainfall with a wind speed of between 120 and 130 km per hour. In the view of the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning, 22 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

