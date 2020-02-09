Dawood Ibrahim's Close Aide Tariq Parveen Arrested by Mumbai Police in Extortion Case Linked to Ejaz Lakdawala

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 9: Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Tariq Parveen, a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim from Dongri area here on Sunday."Tariq Parveen, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, arrested from Dongri today, in connection with an extortion case," said S Rastogi, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. Watch: Ejaz Lakdawala, Former Member Of Dawood Ibrahim & Chhota Rajan Gang Arrested From Patna By Mumbai Police.

Rastogi further added that Parveen was arrested as per the inputs received from another accused in an extortion case."Ejaz Yusuf Lakdawala (arrested earlier in an extortion case) had revealed that Parveen used to help him in extortion," Rastogi said.

The arrest was made by the Anti Extortion cell of the Mumbai Police, based on a complaint lodged at the MRA Marg police station. Apart from Tariq, the names of Dawood Ibrahim and his associates Ejaz Lakdawala, Salim Furniturewala have also been included in this FIR. Further details are awaited.