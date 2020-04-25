Delhi: 15 CRPF Jawans Including Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector Test COVID-19 Positive

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 25: A day after nine members of the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) were found infected, 15 more paramilitary troopers were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Among those detected as COVID-19 positive today included four jawans of Head Constable rank and one of Assistant Sub-Inspector. Delhi Govt to Implement MHA Order on Opening of Shops Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

A civilian who came in contact with them has also been infected with COVID-19, confirmed a state health department official. A day earlier, nine CRPF jawans were tested as COVID-19 positive. The paramilitary personnel were part of the 31st battalion.

Update by ANI

15 more jawans from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) including one Assistant Sub- Inspector, four Head Constables and one civilian who was in contact with them have been tested positive for #COVID19 today, in Delhi. — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

The health department decided to conduct tests on a spree of CRPF personnel after a nursing assistant - part of the paramilitary group - was admitted with COVID-19 symptoms earlier this week. Upon testing, the samples were found to be coronavirus.

The nursing assistant - part of the 162nd of the CPRF - had recently returned to Noida from Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara, where a number of coronavirus cases have been reported. More are expected to be tested by the health department based on the contact tracing being conducted by them.

Across Delhi, a total of 111 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall COVID-19 count in the national capital accelerated to 2,625. The death count has been reported as 53, whereas, 857 persons have recovered from the highly contagious disease.