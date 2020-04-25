Delhi Govt to Implement MHA Order on Opening of Shops Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shops closed (Representational Image) (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 25: The Delhi government, headed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has decided to implement the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order allowing shops to remain open amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Official sources while speaking to news agencies confirmed that shops which are not located in malls will be allowed to operate in accordance with the Home Ministry guidelines. From Wine Shops to Barbers, Know What is Open And What Remains Shut.

The government would, however, not allow any shops to remain open in areas which fall in COVID-19 hotspots or designated containment zones. The opening of shops would be subjected to strict social-distancing measures, said the official.

"Delhi government to implement MHA's latest guidelines. Stand-alone shops and shops in residential areas to remain open but social distancing to be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented. No activity will be allowed in the containment zones," the sources were reported as saying by news agency ANI.

Update by PTI

The MHA in an order issued last night allowed the states and union territories to grant permission to those shops registered under Shops & Establishment Act to operate amid the lockdown. The shops would, however, have to function with only 50 percent of their workforce.

An updated order issued by the Home Ministry clarified that barber shops, hair salons, beauty parlours, malls, theaters and market complexes would not be allowed to operate. Liquor shops and bars would also remain closed till the lockdown is lifted.