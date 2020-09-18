New Delhi, Sep 18: A 37-year-old Delhi Police constable committed suicide in South Delhi's PTS colony, Malviya Nagar, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday night.

"A PCR call was received at the Malviya Nagar police station at 11.26 p.m. regarding a suicide. He was rushed to the Max hospital where constable Satender, resident of the PTS colony Malviya Nagar was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said. Delhi Police Head Constable Commits Suicide, Shoots Himself With Service Pistol.

Satender was posted in the central district of Delhi. According to police, on Thursday he came home around 10 p.m. and after some time he was found hanging.

The police said the reason for the suicide was being ascertained and the inquest proceedings have been initiated. No suicide note has been found yet, the police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).