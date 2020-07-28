New Delhi, July 28: Head Constable Sanjay, who was posted at the Saket police station, has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service pistol, said DCP South Atul Thakur in a statement.

Sanjay (34) hailed from Alwar district of Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Attempts Suicide in Bhopal Over Stress Due to COVID-19 Duty.

According to police, the preliminary enquiry has revealed that he was in depression due to a severe chronic illness which his elder brother is suffering from. Further investigation is underway.