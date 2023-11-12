New Delhi, November 12: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said that due to strong wind, the pollution coming from other states is dispersing from the national capital bringing down the Air Quality Index. The Delhi Minister advised the citizens to follow the advisory issued by the AAP government ahead of Diwali.

"An advisory was given to all the North Indian states from the Central government. We have also released an advisory so that elderly people and children are exposed to less pollution... For now one should avoid walks, as the level of pollution is higher during that time... At present, strong wind is blowing in Delhi, which is a good thing as pollution coming from other states is dispersing from Delhi and AQI is reducing," Bharadwaj said while speaking to ANI. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains in ‘Poor’ Category in National Capital; AQI at 204.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Speaks on Air Pollution

The Delhi government has issued an advisory in the wake of the 'poor' air quality in the national capital. According to the advisory, citizens are recommended to avoid going to places with high air pollution levels, such as slow and heavy traffic roads, areas near polluting industries, and construction-demolition sites.

Burning of firecrackers, wood, leaves, crop residues, and waste is not advised. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category in the national capital on Sunday morning. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital’s Air Quality Improves Slightly After Rainfall, but Remains in ‘Poor’ Category (Watch Video).

As per the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Anand Vihar was at 266, while at RK Puram it was recorded at 241 on Sunday morning at 7.00 am. Similarly, in the Punjabi Bagh area, it was at 233, and in the ITO area, it was recorded at 227.

