New Delhi, November 11: After at least eight people were killed and many were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside Red Fort on Monday evening, the Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area, sources said. According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time.

"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added. Delhi Blast: CCTV Video Footage Shows Lone Suspect, Hyundai i20 Car Parked for 3 Hours Before Explosion Near Red Fort.

CCTV Video Shows Suspect’s Car Near Parking Area

CCTV footage has surfaced just before the blast. An I-20 car is seen in the footage. The driver of the car is wearing a black mask. According to sources, the driver's name is Mohammad Umar. Mohammad Umar is associated with the Faridabad module

Visuals From the Spot Near Red Fort in Delhi

Delhi: Latest visuals this morning from the spot where a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort at around 7 pm yesterday. Eight people died in the blast. A team of FSL and security personnel are present here.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Delhi Blast: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Amit Shah, Takes Stock of Situation After Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Kills 8.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he added.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles.

"Today, at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he said.

