In a tragic incident, a car caught fire at the busy ITO intersection today morning, reported news agency ANI. The cause of the fire is unknown. Fortunately, no casualty was reported. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Building in Vikaspuri Area, Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video).

Car Catches Fire:

Delhi | Car catches fire at the busy ITO intersection; no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/IdKSpAZpvV — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

