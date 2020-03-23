Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Racist Attack on Manipur Woman Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Demands Strict Action Against Accused

Manipur woman called 'corona' in North Delhi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Delhi, March 23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the racial discrimination incident that took place in New Delhi on Sunday. A man spat on a Manipuri woman and called her “corona”. Kejriwal said that strict action should be taken against the accused and appealed to people that in a fight against coronavirus we need to be united as a nation. The shocking development took place at Vijaya Nagar area after the Janata Curfew ended. Manipur Woman Called 'Corona', Spat at in North Delhi After 'Janata Curfew', FIR Registered Against Accused.

As per the reports, the middle-aged man spat gutkha on woman's body and shouted "Corona" before fleeing from the spot. Following the incident, an FIR has been registered under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. 'Stop Calling Us Corona, Ch***i, Chinese', Northeast Indian Students Facing Racism During Coronavirus Scare Urge in a Heart-Breaking Viral Video.

Reacting to the incident, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19."

Arvind Kejriwal Tweet:

Am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19 https://t.co/roMOMq2jNf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the racial discrimination cases against North Easterners have been increasing. Indian National Congress leader B Manickam Tagore also gave Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday over the incident.