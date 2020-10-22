New Delhi, October 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover on October 24, it will be open for the public soon, announced Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister.

Delhi Health Minister also posted pictures of the flyover which will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister. Arvind Kejriwal to Launch ‘Green Delhi App’ to Combat Pollution.

