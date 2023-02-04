Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) In a first-of its kind initiative, the court of Justice Tashi Rabastan on Saturday heard six cases of the Union Territory of Ladakh virtually, a move that will provide relief to litigants and lawyers who earlier had to travel to Jammu and Srinagar for appearance, an official said.

Justice Rabstan, acting chief justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, rolled out the initiative of taking up the Judicial matters of the Ladakh Union Territory through virtual mode by allowing the parties and lawyers to appear and plead their cases from Ladakh itself.

Tashi Rabstan heard the matters of Ladakh virtually, in which the lawyers and government representatives who were petitioners and the respondents in the listed cases appeared from Leh and pleaded their cases, the official said.

The official said six matters of the Union Territory of Ladakh were listed before the Bench, in which the virtual proceedings were conducted.

Registrar Computers (IT), High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Anoop Kumar Sharma said conducting the proceedings of a case virtually by connecting different locations on one platform is going to be a big boon in the judicial dispensation.

"Rolling out such a facility for the people of Ladakh by the High Court is aimed at easing out the sufferings of the litigants and the lawyers who earlier had to physically travel to Jammu and Srinagar for appearing in their respective matters. This will save time besides being financially viable for both parties of the case," he said.

In future, he said hearing of the matters of Ladakh will be done virtually by allowing the parties to appear and plead their cases from the Union Territory itself.

